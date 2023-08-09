Tarbert AFC warm up with league cup ties
Tarbert Amateur Football Club get their season under way this Saturday, August 12, when they travel to Paisley to take on League 2 side Langcraigs in a President’s League Cup section tie.
This is the first of three league cup ties to take place over the coming weeks with the winner of each section progressing to the knockout stages.
Manager Chris McArthur and his players will use these league cup ties as a stepping stone before their league campaign begins.