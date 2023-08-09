Scouts return from “amazing” Nepal adventure

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A group of intrepid Argyll scouts have returned from the adventure of a lifetime after spending two weeks in Nepal.

The 14 young people from the 19th Argyll Scout group set off for the mountainous country on Sunday July 14. They were part of a contingent of 75 Explorers, Networkers and Leaders from West Region Scouts, working together with charity Projects Abroad on a variety of humanitarian projects in two schools in Kathmandu impacted by the 2015 earthquake.

While in Nepal, the Scouts worked hard to refurbish playground equipment, paint murals and help Nepalese children with their English and maths lessons.

Returning to Scotland on Sunday July 30, the 15 Scouts from Mid Argyll had joined the expedition as part of a West Region Scouts Expedition.

Lochgilphead Explorer Scout Imogen Carbro, 16, said of the trip: “I helped paint both the indoor and outdoor walls of the classroom and the workbenches, and got to teach the younger children a bit of English by playing games with them. Speaking to the Nepali school children was really insightful, and seeing their school environment made me realise how lucky we are for ours”.

Louise Pendreigh, 15, also from Lochgilphead, added: “My team helped to build three classrooms and a block of toilets for girls, which otherwise would have prevented them from attending school. I learned lots of useful construction skills and was amazed that something as basic as access to toilets can make such a difference to ensuring girls get an education.”

The group also enjoyed a trip to Pokhara, experienced breathtaking scenery and local sights, sampled the local cuisine and experienced a wonderful welcome from the people of Nepal.

A 19th Argyll Scouts spokesperson said: “It has been an honour and joy to share the past two weeks with the West Region Scouts Expedition to Nepal. The leaders and younger folks from Lochgilphead and wider Argyll did themselves proud.

“It was an amazing trip and we worked out that we had created more than a million hours of learning time over the next 10 years. This is really important in a country, which struggles to educate its children and sees education as poverty.

“A huge thank you to Argyll & Bute Trust, Ardrishaig Community Trust, Lochgilphead Community Council, Free Church of Scotland, Lochgilphead Trefoil Guild, Mid Argyll Round Table, Mid Argyll Rotary Club and all the organisations and individuals whose donations made the trip possible.

"To support future 19th Argyll Scout Group activities, please visit www.justgiving.com/19th-argyll-scouts

More information about the scouts group activities is available from their Facebook page.

All photographs – 19th Argyll Scout Group/West Region Scouts