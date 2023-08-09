Local student gives back to community during hospital placement 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An occupational therapy masters student has expressed her thanks to Mid-Argyll Community Hospital and Integrated Care Centre (MACHICC) after finishing a period of study at the Lochgilphead hospital – for the second time.

Cerys Baird, a third-year masters student at Robert Gordon University, undertook an eight-week placement at MACHICC this summer.

However, this isn’t the first time Cerys has worked with the team at the Mid-Argyll unit, located on Blarbuie Road.

Before beginning her studies, she carried out work experience in the Succoth ward, where she shadowed the Occupational Therapy Team.

Speaking as she completed her second turn at the hospital, Cerys said: “I have now been lucky enough to return to the Mid Argyll as a student of Occupational Therapy, working in both the Succoth and Glenaray wards, which has not only been rewarding in the rich learning opportunities that have been granted, but the opportunity to give back to my local community whom I hope to return to one day as a qualified practitioner.

“I would like to give thanks to the staff at the Mid-Argyll for their endless support and acceptance throughout this placement, and of course to the incredible Occupational Therapy Team who have supported me through endless opportunities, helping me to learn and grow each day.”

She said that the team had “inspired me to pursue a career in this incredibly rewarding role”.

Cerys will now undertake the fourth and final year in order to finish up her qualification.

The post comes after Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership advertised a number of job vacancies on their Facebook page to fill roles of NHS staff in rural areas.

They are looking for staff nurses at the Mid-Argyll Hospital, as well as a registered nurse, a band 5 community staff nurse, and a community mental health team leader in Oban.