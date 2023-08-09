Kilmartin mobile postal service to be withdrawn

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Rural postal services in Mid Argyll have been delivered another blow.

Outreach services at Minard, Tayinloan, Skipness and Kilmartin will be axed at the end of the month.

The services are currently operated by the postmaster from Tarbert Post Office.

Post Office network provision lead Scott Hamilton wrote to customers to inform them the services will stop from August 31 due to “low customer usage”.

The mobile post van presently goes to Kilmartin on a Wednesday afternoon. But it appears that the low customer usage could partly be down to people not knowing the service was available.

George Stewart, chairman of Dunadd Community Council, said: “I didn’t know about the mobile service until a few weeks ago when I happened to be out walking the dog and saw it parked across from the Kilmartin Hotel.

“I was delighted to learn about it, because it has been a problem since the actual sub post office in Kilmartin closed a few years ago.

“Then I heard last week that the mobile service is closing. Quite a few people in the village didn’t know it was here. More people would definitely have used it if they knew about it. It doesn’t seem to have been advertised.

“I’m sure the mobile service will be missed by some of the elderly people in the village too.”

Now people in Kilmartin will have to travel eight miles to use the nearest Post Office in Lochgilphead.

With the withdrawal of the Minard outreach service, the nearest convenient Post Office is at Furnace.

People in Tayinloan and Skipness will have to travel to their closest Post Offices on the isle of Gigha or Tarbert. A temporary hosted outreach service will be introduced to serve the Glenbarr community.

There is some good news for Inveraray, which will have its service reinstated following a temporary closure.

The statement from Mr Hamilton says: “Following the temporary closure of Inveraray Post Office, we will be restoring this service on Wednesday August 16 at 1pm. This will be in a new location – Day-Today, 6 Main Street West, Inveraray, Argyll, PA32 8TU.

“The interim temporary mobile service also operated by the postmaster from Tarbert Post Office from Argyll and Bute Council public car park, The Avenue, Inveraray, will cease on Thursday August 10 at 3pm.”

A start date for the Glenbarr service is yet to be confirmed. It will be provided by Tarbert postmaster and be based at Glenbarr Stores on Tuesdays between 3-4pm.