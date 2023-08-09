Cairndow estate in the running for community award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A thriving Argyll enterprise has been nominated for a prestigious rural award.

Scottish Land and Estates has announced the finalists for its Helping it Happen Awards, supported by headline sponsor NatureScot.

The awards scheme focuses on estates, farms, rural businesses and individuals enabling success in rural communities.

Ardkinglas Estate at Cairndow, on the shores of Loch Fyne, has been nominated for the Working with Communities Award.

A rural business run by long-standing members of the community, the estate works with a multi-generational community and local businesses and enterprises to conserve, enhance and develop the natural and built environment.

Ardkinglas Estate occupies a varied geographical location including loch shores, sea level and upland woodlands, hills and glens.

Direct access to the A83 and proximity to Glasgow has allowed for retail, commercial and residential development.

To make the most of this, the estate has had to raise finance, work with local partners including planners and other statutory bodies and remain determined to see through projects that may take many years to come to fruition.

Other Helping It Happen awards will be presented for outstanding contribution to rural Scotland, contribution to the environment, tackling climate change, conservation, education, communities, rural business, tourism and property.

Scottish Land and Estates’ chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: “We are delighted to receive a record-breaking number of nominations for this year’s awards and these stories of success from all over Scotland are inspirational.

“A number of categories have been being hotly contested and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate with our finalists and winners at the awards ceremony in October.”

Claudia Rowse, NatureScot’s deputy director of Green Economy, and a judge on the Helping it Happen panel, said: “It has been a privilege to review a fantastic range of applications. This made it so difficult to choose winners.

“So many nominees are showcasing how to address the nature and climate crises alongside running profitable businesses that are forward looking and resilient.”

The Helping it Happen Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday October 5 at The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, Edinburgh.