Around the fairways

Lochgilphead Golf Club

Lochgilphead Golf Club has been in full Championship mode this week with the 2023 gents competition under way.

Heading the pack after the first two rounds are the Litser brothers, Duncan (61+69=130) and Jim (66+64=130), with Ryan Mcglynn hot on their heels with (69+62+131).

Anything can happen yet though, with the competition and the weather set to come to a sizzling conclusion this week.

The ladies will play their Championship on the second week in September and in the meantime are gearing up for the Ladies Open on Sunday August 20.

There are still limited spaces on offer. To book a tee time, contact ladies match secretary Fiona McLeod on 07810 864676.

Tarbert Golf Club

This Saturday, August 12, the MacFarlane family will host the wee Joe Memorial Shield at Glenralloch.

The popular event is run on a Stableford basis with the maximum handicap for gents being 18 and 21 for ladies.

The charity fundraiser has an entry fee of £15 and is open to members, non members and non golfers.

There will be lots of prizes on offer along with the wee Joe shield. Funds raised will be distributed to local charities.

There will be a shotgun start at 11am so please turn up in plenty of time.