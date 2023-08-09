Ardfern’s wild seas weekend

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Efforts to restore the unique habitats of Argyll brought more than 300 people to Ardfern for a Wild Seas Weekend.

The event, organised by Craignish charity Seawilding, focused on the region’s rich seas and terrestrial habitats and the community-based endeavours to bring them back.

In glorious weather, the community and visitors took part in guided snorkelling over seagrass, paddleboarding sessions and native oyster surveying and learned about the marine wildlife of Argyll which has made it an international Hope Spot.

Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation took people on a guided seashore safari to identify creatures and The Argyll Fisheries Trust dragged a small fyke net through the waters to demonstrate how they monitor for wild salmon, sea trout and sea lice.

Inside Craignish Village Hall, the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest held a photographic exhibition showcasing the lichen-rich Atlantic Rainforest and Highlands Rewilding revealed its plans to restore this unique, protected habitat at Taynish Estate, Tayvallich.

PhD students from Edinburgh University exhibited research into the acoustics of seagrass, native oysters and other marine life which helps scientists understand the health of seabed habitats, and the Scottish Association for Marine Science talked to visitors about its ongoing research with Seawilding into the seagrass and native oyster restoration at Loch Craignish as well as the importance of the flapper skate, a protected species, which grows up to 200 kilos in Argyll’s Loch Sunart to the Sound of Jura Marine Protected Area.

Visitors peered down microscopes and admired artwork inspired by the Argyll Hope Spot, enjoyed quizzes, interactive displays and bubbling fish tanks full of marine life as well as wonderful food from Bea’s Kitchen.

“These Wild Seas Weekends are always a big success. There’s a big hunger from coastal communities across Scotland to lean about our extraordinary wildlife and to address the woeful decline of biodiversity in our Scottish sea-lochs and inshore waters” said Danny Renton, the founder of Seawilding.

Caption: Exploring Ardfern’s shoreline as part of a Seawilding event

DR-T32-starfish-2023-seawilding