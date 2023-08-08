Centre thanks dedicated Maggie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Octogenarian Maggie Dodd has retired – again!

After 30 years of dedication to Multiple Sclerosis Centre Argyll, now known as Snowdrop Argyll, Maggie is hanging up her blue hoodie at the Lochgilphead hub for the last time.

The centre in Campbell Street that has 300 users with varied long-term health conditions and visits another 100 people in their own homes across Mid-Argyll, Kintyre and the islands, threw a party for Maggie last week to wish her well as she embarks on a happy retirement for the second time in her working life.

When she took early retirement from Argyll and Bute Council aged 55, Maggie was keen to find something to fill the gap between skiing holidays – and found just what she was looking for at the centre which she had helped get built.

Over the years she has become a well known and loved face in the centre, getting a job there soon after it officially opened in 1996.

Her roles have included admin, hyperbaric oxygen operator, activity group leader, fundraiser and community connector just to name a few, says centre manager Karen McCurry.

“It is Maggie’s ability to make people laugh that will be the biggest legacy she leaves behind. Things just won’t be the same without Maggie in the staff team, she will be missed by us all.

“We’re hoping she’ll come back as a member and join all our groups because she is an absolute inspiration to us all. At 80 she just keeps on going. She is a great motivator.

“All the messages Maggie has received from people is just proof of how much love and respect the community has for her,” added Karen.

Maggie will mark her latest retirement with a trip to visit family in Yorkshire followed by a sunshine break in Spain.

“I’ll be back after a few weeks and I’ll be calling in at the centre. They’ll probably get fed up of my face!” she laughed.

“The centre is like a family to me. There’s been lots of laughs over the years but they’ve also got me through some difficult times, losing my husband, a brother, a sister-in-law and a good friend. They’ve been there for me too and I want to thank them all for that.”

Caption: Maggie Dodd who has just retired from Snowdrop Argyll after three decades

