Shinty round-up – 11.08.23

Mowi Premiership

Lovat 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Lovat stay third in shinty’s top-flight after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll up at Balgate.

Lovat’s Callum Cruden served the third game of his five-match suspension whilst GMA continued to keep faith with their younger players as they build the squad for next season.

Greg Matheson returned for Lovat and gave his side a 12 minute lead whilst James

MacPherson sealed victory on 72 minutes.

Mowi National Division

Col Glen 2 Lochaber 2

Lochaber came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Col Glen at Glendaruel.

Col Glen’s Jamie MacVicar was free of suspension whilst Lochaber’s Barry MacDonald collected a one-game ban following his booking in the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup Final.

Scott MacVicar on six minutes and Cluanie Fraser on 34 minutes gave Col Glen a 2-0

lead at the break.

Scott MacVicar had the chance to add a third from the penalty spot but didn’t strike the ball as well as he’d have liked, and Lochaber keeper Calum MacDonald made the save.

Lochaber defender Jack Dignan tipped a Scott MacVicar piledriver over the crossbar, but Lochaber fought back and late strikes from Duncan MacKinnon on 82 minutes and Ben Delaney on 87 minutes earned the Spean Bridge men a 2-2 draw.

The point could yet prove crucial in the title race as Lochaber are a point off the top spot but they have a game in hand on leaders Glenurquhart who they meet at Spean Bridge a week on Saturday.

Mowi South Division 1

Aberdour 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 4

The Glasgow Mid Argyll second team came from two goals down to beat Aberdour

at Silversands.

David MacKenzie scored on 3 and 33 to put Aberdour two up before Ross Brown continued his impressive scoring as he pulled a goal back on 39 minutes.

Angus MacInnes made it 2-2 on 47 minutes with Ross Brown going on to complete

his hat-trick with late goals on 83 and 88 minutes.

Kyles Athletic 8 Ardnamurchan 1

The Kyles Athletic second team beat Ardnamurchan at Tighnabruaich.

Connor Guidici hit an early brace on 3 and 6 minutes with Thomas Whyte scoring on

40 minutes to make it 3-0 at the break.

Herbie Paterson pulled a goal back a minute into the second half but Roan

MacVicar’s double on 61 and 65 minutes put Kyles out of sight.

Thomas Whyte got his second on 81 minutes, Connor Guidici completed his hat-trick

on 87 minutes with Roan MacVicar doing like-wise a couple of minutes into stoppage

time.

Mowi South Division 2

The top of the table clash between Kilmory and Tayforth at MacRae Park and the fixture between Bute juniors and Aberdour juniors at the Meadows were both postponed and will be rescheduled.

WCA Round Up

Mowi South Division 2

The match between Dunadd and Uddingston at Lochgilphead was postponed and has been rescheduled for Sunday September 17.