‘Look for a Book’ treasure hunt travels to Tarbert

A treasure hunt perfect for young bookworms has officially begun in Tarbert.

It can sometimes be difficult to keep children entertained during the summer holidays, particularly in the last week or so, but, this year, they will be able to take part in the ‘Look for a Book’ treasure hunt organised by Bookworm Adventures.

This business, launched by Catherine Wilson in January in Campbeltown, sells Usborne children’s books via pop-up stalls at various events and venues, playgroups, home book parties and online.

She is also hoping to work with schools and nurseries today help them get a lot of free books.

Having run a successful ‘Look for a Book’ treasure hunt in Campbeltown, Mrs Wilson wanted to try something similar in Tarbert.

However, not living locally, she was unsure she would be able to hide the books in the village. Thankfully this problem was solved after Jamie Titterton and his liveArgyll Tarbert group agreed to volunteer to do the hiding.

Mrs Wilson then contacted Tarbert businesses to ask them if they would be willing to sponsor books, and she also reached out via the “All Things Tarbert” group on Facebook.

Six businesses – Argyll Yacht Rigger, The Larder, The Anchorage Bistro, Lulabelles of Tarbert, C & J Shellfish Ltd and Damn Fyne Soap – and two private donors – Jennifer Law and Jessica Little – agreed to get involved.

Thanks to these generous sponsorships, 230 books were purchased and have now been hidden around the village.

The children who find the books can take them home, read them and, if they wish, they can hide them again for others to find.

There will be a Facebook group – search “Tarbert Look for a Book” – with clues, where they can post pictures and thank the sponsors.

Ian of Argyll Yacht Rigger said: “When I was contacted by Catherine, I jumped at the chance to be involved. Her passion for this project was obvious and infectious, and it’s great to get kids reading, something I wasn’t good at when I was young.”

According to the 2022 Annual Literacy Survey done by the National Literacy Trust, almost one in five – 18.6 per cent – of children aged five to eight do not have a book of their own at home.

One in four said they do not enjoy reading and only half the children say they read daily.

Catherine hopes that her project will contribute in a small way to giving children a lifelong love of reading.

“This project really fired people’s imagination and many want to be part of it as they are keen to do something for the children in their community,” she said. “I would like to thank them for their help. I wish the children a lot of luck finding the books.”

CAPTION(S):

The ‘Look for a Book’ initiative was launched by Campbeltown woman Catherine Wilson. NO_C32lookforabook01_23_catherine-wilson

Children can find books hidden around the village. NO_C32lookforabook02_23_hidden-book

The books have been carefully packaged to protect them from the elements. NO_C32lookforabook03_23_book-packaging