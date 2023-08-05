Warship squeezes through Crinan Canal – just

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A fleet of Royal Navy warships were spotted sailing along the Caledonian and Crinan canals, much to the surprise of passers-by.

Four patrol boats, the HMS Charger, Biter, Smiter and Blazer, swapped the open seas for the Highland canals in a training exercise for university students, to test their skills navigating the narrowest of man-made waterways.

Though just nine miles long, it took HMS Charger two days to complete the Crinan Canal transit, negotiating 15 locks and seven swing and retractable bridges.

Even though Charger is one of the Navy’s smallest vessels, under 21 metres long and five metres wide, the boat’s commanding officer Lieutenant Andrew Bonham said the canal passage posed “a significant challenge”.

At the narrowest points, there were just 40 centimetres of space sideways and only 10 centimetres under the keel.

“This was a challenge we relished, a chance for us to test our skills managing seamanship, line handling and ship handling, with zero room for error,” said Lieutenant Bonham.

“I’m delighted to say we got Charger through without any damage – either to the ship or the crew – which is a testament to the teamwork exhibited by everyone on board.

“We had a fantastic response from the community and became friendly with the Crinan Canal staff who clearly weren’t used to seeing a warship squeeze through.

“We were able to host several for tea, some for dinner, and many for tours, as the programme allowed. My personal highlight was bringing one of the lock keepers on board at the Crinan Sea Lock. They then donned full Highland dress and piped Charger out to sea.”

The crew and students also navigated the Caledonian Canal on HMS Blazer.

Despite being much longer than the Crinan Canal, the Caledonian Canal is wider so it was easier for HMS Blazer to sail through and made for a comparatively short journey time.

Students from universities in and around Glasgow, Plymouth, Bristol, and Wales have all benefitted from the experience over the past few weeks.

In recent years, the Coastal Forces Squadron has shifted its focus away from its historic role of introducing university under-graduates to the work the Royal Navy does at home and abroad to operational deployments in support of the fleet.

The boats have deployed to the Arctic and Baltic supporting the work of larger warships such as HMS Albion and helped Wildcat crews develop anti-shipping tactics when using their new Martlet air-to-surface missiles.

But the role of giving students at University Royal Naval Units an extended taste of life in the Senior Service – from seafaring, navigation, daily routine and boat handling to flying the flag for the navy in places other vessels cannot or rarely visit – has not disappeared entirely.

The craft have called in at ports including Tarbert; Carbost on Skye; Lochmaddy, North Uist; Stornoway; Thurso and Fraserburgh, while Biter has hosted junior officers from HMS Collingwood to teach the basics of navigation, while Smiter helped the Belfast Coastguard helicopter crew hone winch rescue skills.