Dochas celebrates 25 years of caring
Dochas Carers Centre in Lochgilphead is marking 25 year of Caring in the Community next week by hosting an event to help celebrate the milestone.
The event, which includes an art exhibition will take place at Tarbert Community Marquee, Gravel Road, Tarbert on Wednesday, August 9, from 11.30am-3.30pm.
There will also be a choir performance from 1pm.
Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to RSVP sall@dochas.scot or call 01546 600022.