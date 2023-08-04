Yoga on offer at Inveraray retreat

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A well-known Scottish yoga extraordinaire, who made Kilted Yoga famous, is going to be hosting a retreat in Argyll next month.

Finlay Wilson, better known as The Kilted Yogi, has partnered with Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa in Inveraray, part of the Crerar Hotels Group, to offer a retreat to those looking to escape everyday stresses and practise yoga.

The three-day retreat from September 1-3 will be hosted by Finlay and his husband Alan Lambie, and will offer guests the chance to enjoy daily yoga sessions with the experts by the loch, fine dining within the hotel and unlimited access to Shore Spa’s leisure facilities.

Social media sensation Finlay took the internet by storm in 2017, and has since showcased his love for yoga and Scotland, highlighting some of the country’s best landscapes and surroundings.

Finlay added: “We’re bringing Kilted Yoga to Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa this September and we’re looking forward to the retreat already.

“It will give those participating the chance to relax and recharge as we enjoy several yoga sessions, some of which will be out on the lawn overlooking Loch Fyne, as well as meditation, breathwork and journalling.

“When we teach, one of us is always on hand to help modify for any injuries or needs with an adaptable practice that is suitable for all levels.

“Teamed with the brilliant locally-sourced food produced by the talented team at the hotel and with the leisure facilities at our disposal all weekend, it will be a retreat to remember.”

Niall O’Shaughnessy, general manager of Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Finlay and Alan to bring this exclusive wellness retreat to our guests and yoga enthusiasts alike.

“The peaceful and serene surroundings of Loch Fyne will provide the ideal destination and backdrop for a weekend of wellness and yoga, not to mention that the packed three-day itinerary includes all meals throughout the weekend and use of our spa and leisure facilities which are out of this world and something of which we’re immensely proud.

“Numbers are limited so I would encourage anyone interested to get in touch now, so they don’t miss the chance to learn from the very best and meet other like-minded individuals.”