Police files – August 4 2023

Door to door selling

Between 10am and 12.30pm on Tuesday July 25, at Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead, Police received a report of a man going door to door, around residential properties, attempting to sell goods. Officers attended and found the man involved, who was unable to produce a Pedlar’s Certificate when requested. The 29-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged for failing to produce the document.

Drugs warrant

At 9am on Sunday July 16, at An Dorlinn, Ardfern, police conducted a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant. A small amount of cannabis was located in the property, leading to a 55-year-old man being charged and receiving a recorded police warning.

Doorstep selling and abuse

Police received a report of a man going door to door, around residential properties, attempting to sell goods around 5pm on Tuesday July 25, at Ford,. It was also reported that the man had been abusive to residents who had declined to buy products.The man was found by police and was unable to produce a Pedlar’s Certificate when requested. As a result a 33-year-old man was arrested and charge with the offences.

Domestic assault

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in Meadows Place, Lochgilphead at 7pm on Tuesday July 25. A man reported that he had been assaulted by his partner. As a result, a 53-year-old woman was arrested. It was further alleged that during the arrest the woman proceeded to verbally abuse the officers with homophobic language. The woman was charged with the offences and released on undertaking to appear in court when required.