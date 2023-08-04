Letters – Friday August 4 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Maldives an example

Happy Independence Day to the Maldives.

Fifty-eight years ago they gained independence from the United Kingdom and Westminster.

Within two months the Maldives was part of the United Nations.

The population of the Maldives is only 521,000, while Scotland has a population of 5.52 million.

More than 60 countries have won their independence from the UK and not one has ever asked to give it up again.

Independence is normal.

Tricia Grey, Lochgilphead

BSL consultation

British Sign Language (BSL) is a vibrant and important language, with its own grammar, syntax, and vocabulary.

It is a language that enables many Scottish Deaf and Deafblind citizens to learn, work, be creative and to make their contribution to our communities, our culture, and our economy.

We are committed to making Scotland the best place in the world for BSL users to live, work, visit and learn.

But, we recognise that there is more to do to achieve this ambition, and will continue to build to further promote and support BSL in Scotland.

The BSL National Plan 2017-2023 has delivered a range of actions and produced a strong foundation for us to build on as we embark on the new national plan for BSL in Scotland.

To develop Scotland’s BSL National Plan 2023-2029, we have established a Short Life Working Group, consisting of organisations representing the deaf, deafblind and BSL communities.

The collective experience from this group will be invaluable as they develop actions for the plan.

To inform the working group’s thinking, British Sign Language National Plan 2023 – 2029 Consultation asks individuals, organisations and communities to offer their views on what actions are required to advance BSL in Scotland.

Jenny Gilruth MSP, cabinet secretary for education and skills

Incredible about-face of oil reserves

Mother Nature is indeed incredible. In 2014 in the run up to the independence referendum, we were warned by the Better Together campaign that there was little, if any, offshore oil and gas production left.

A mere nine years later and it is announced that “hundreds of new oil and gas licenses” are being awarded by the Tory UK Government to exploit a resource that was apparently exhausted.

It is truly remarkable and indeed a modern miracle in that in less than a decade Mother Nature has turned a depleted resource into one which is now at the forefront of securing the UK’s energy future.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh