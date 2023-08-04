Leader – August 4 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Three cheers for pier people

It has been a long road but finally the Royal Burgh of Inveraray can celebrate the purchase of its iconic pier.

The crumbling edifice at the very heart of the town has been a thorn in the community’s side as the townsfolk have watched it gradually fall into disrepair, seen ugly fencing erected to keep the public safe and despaired as successive owners have failed to invest in its upkeep – until Geaspar and Kelly Byrne of the Inveraray Inn stepped in and bought it in 2019 until the town could afford to take it on.

And it is thanks to the tireless efforts of the people on the board of Inspire Inveraray and Inveraray Community Council that the dream has come true.

It is those people who have had the determination and vision to believe that the town should and could take on the ownership and management of the pier, ultimately to turn it into something the town can use again; visitors can walk along and fish from; ships and other visiting vessels can tie up alongside; and something the town can be proud of.

It is those people who deserve the biggest congratulations.

And, who knows, perhaps Inveraray Pier will once again welcome the last ocean-going paddle-steamer sometime in the future.