Furnace team photo throws up more memories

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

One Advertiser reader’s submission of a century-old shinty team picture – featuring amongst the squad his grandfather – has brought two more descendants into contact with the paper.

David Finlay sent in a picture of his grandfather Neil MacCallum, and the rest of the victorious Furnace shinty squad, who romped to Camanachd Cup victory in 1923 without conceding a goal – their only triumph in the competition.

Off the back of that, Catherine Montgomery of Strachur contacted the paper to say that her father John Montgomery is third left in the squad picture in the back row.

She said: “Thank you, always, for remembering this great team and these days.”

She contacted David Fiddes of Strachur for a colourised copy of the photo that she knew he had and for any names that were known “so that I could make sure that John Montgomery’s great grandsons possessed a photo of these times”.

Meanwhile, Sandra Wilson from Tayvallich got in touch about her family connection to Furnace’s historic shinty success story.

She said: “My great uncle James ‘Jimmy’ Maclachlan came from Furnace and played for the club, I believe before and after the First World War.

“I have a photo from then, with my uncle Jimmy first left, top row.

“I also have his Camanachd Cup medal which he had made into a brooch for his wife.

“I still wear it with pride.

“My uncle died in the early 1950s but I clearly remember visiting them in Furnace, my father rowing us across Loch Fyne from Newton, on Cowal, where we lived.”