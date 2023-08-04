Councillor’s dismay over bank branch closure

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Mid Argyll councillor has called into question Virgin Money’s decision to close its Lochgilphead branch later this year.

Councillor Dougie Philand asked how the bank had come to the decision, accusing it of “unilateral” action.

And he disputed claims that alternative places for the same services or most of them were available elsewhere in the town.

Councillor Philand asked: “There are a number of concerns I would wish to raise with you on behalf of our constituents.

“Firstly you say that there is adequate mobile signal in the area that covers Mid Argyll.

“Living in Mid Argyll there are a number of signal black spots, so could you please let us know how those customers you currently have can access services?”

He added that there were also major difficulties in a number of areas with obtaining good quality broadband internet.

He questioned the ability of those with physical disabilities being able to access banking services – particularly if they had to go to Campbeltown to use the branch there.

“Living in a rural area I have to say that large companies like the one you represent have for years admittedly provided a service, but are also happy to make a lot of money from Mid Argyll, and feel it is simply easier to close vulnerable units.

“In Argyll and Bute we are trying hard to attract people to come to work and stay in our beautiful area, however unilateral decisions like this do nothing to support those who have given so much to your company for many years.”

Richie Lovell, Virgin Money’s public affairs manager, said in a letter to councillor Philand: “We understand that some members of the community will be disappointed in the decision to close our Lochgilphead store.

“When we consider closures, we take into account the distance to the nearest Virgin Money store, but we also consider a range of other factors including whether the majority of banking tasks performed at the store can be served by a nearby Post Office and ATM.

“As part of the consideration process, we also look at customer behaviour to inform a store closure decision, but we do not run a formal customer consultation exercise before we make a closure announcement.

“We do, however, conduct an impact assessment in line with the Access to Banking Standard which considers the impact on vulnerable customers and access to banking services in the community.

“Additionally, the closure plan has been shared with LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, who on behalf of the Cash Action Group have independently assessed our proposals to ensure that the community is not left without the cash access and deposit services it needs, and assessed that no additional banking solution is required at this time.

“With regard to mobile and data signal in the area, as highlighted in the impact assessment for Lochgilphead, the area is considered to have good coverage for telephone calls, and three out of the four major networks have been ranked as providing good coverage for data.

“Therefore, our customers in Lochgilphead should be able to continue to bank with Virgin Money online, using our mobile app or telephone banking service, which can be reached by calling 0800 121 7365.

“Where customers wish to conduct face-to-face banking, the Post Office located on Union Street will be able to support the majority of transactions.

“Union Street Post Office provides wheelchair access and audio assistance should customers require these facilities.”

The Lochgilphead branch is due to close in November and the nearest branch is Campbeltown – the Oban branch has already closed.