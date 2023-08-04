Councillor’s Column – August 4 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

by Councillor Dougie McFadzean, Kintyre and the Islands

Here we are with my ‘Councillor’s Column’ number 6 and we are about half way through our summer.

I feel for the school kids who broke for their holidays just as the weather broke.

We had an amazing spell of weather in June when the kids were in the classroom, then lo and behold, as soon as their summer holiday started the rain arrived. It’s been a particularly wet July, so let’s hope August is better.

It’s been the council annual recess period during July where you’d think that I would also be on holiday, but alas that wasn’t the case.

I did get a few days away and visited my kids on the mainland, but was still working with emails, meetings and phone calls.

The formal council business did slow down a bit, so no meetings at council HQ during the month and a chance for me to get round my constituency a bit more, which was brilliant, meeting great community-focussed people who go above and beyond.

I’ve been working with a new charity called Islay Connections and sit on the committee.

Our aim is to support health care and social care providers on Islay, and so subsequently support those in need, of which there are many.

It’s early days but we are all excited at the potential for this new charity to make a huge difference to people’s lives.

Our charitable status was just confirmed last week, so it’s all go from here.

I’ve also been working with the charity Sidekick, which provides leisure opportunities and specialised equipment to those with additional support needs.

We were very excited to welcome TV presenter Ben Fogle to the group, where the volunteers and some of our young people will feature in a forthcoming TV programme discussing the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Scotland.

An opportunity was presented to me to join the Council Audit and Scrutiny Committee, which I grabbed with both hands.

This committee is designed to improve the way the council operates and to make it accountable for the decisions made.

I believe strongly that we all must regularly take stock of where we are and look to improve our performance, and participation in this group will allow me to more positively impact council operations. That work will start in earnest this month.

My constituency work has continued during the recess period where I have been talking regularly with CalMac staff, discussing the ongoing ferry disruptions.

The ferry port staff have been brilliant during these difficult months and have had to put up with all sorts of abuse from angry travellers.

Unfortunately this has caused some front line staff to consider leaving the organisation, which is a real shame.

There is no excuse for verbally abusing people simply trying their best under difficult circumstances and I’ll support them in any way I can.

I’ve been dealing with lots of enquiries regarding our roads and have been successful in getting loads of repairs carried out.

We use the ‘Member Zone’ reporting system to report constituents’ issues when they are reported to us as councillors.

After its first year in operation I was sent a report by the IT team informing me that I had raised the most incidents of all 36 Argyll and Bute councillors, and indeed accounted for about one in eight of all incidents raised.

So my first year has been a busy one and I intend to keep up that momentum going forward.

With your help we can make Argyll and Bute the best it can be, so please get in touch at: dougie.mcfadzean@argyll-bute.gov.uk