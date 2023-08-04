Bookworms are on the hunt for hidden treasure

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Today (Friday, August 4) marks the start of a huge treasure hunt in Tarbert.

It can sometimes be difficult to keep children entertained during the summer holidays, particularly the last week or so, but this year, they will be able to take part in the Look for a Book treasure hunt organised by Bookworm Adventures.

Launched by Catherine Wilson in January in Campbeltown, the organisation sells Usborne children books via pop-up stalls at various events and venues, playgroups, home book parties and online. She is also hoping to work with schools and nurseries today help them get a lot of free books.

Having run a successful Look for a Book in Campbeltown, she wanted to try something similar in Tarbert. But not living locally, she wasn’t sure she would be able to hide the books in the village.

But all was solved after Jamie Titterton and his Live Argyll Tarbert group agreed to volunteer to do the hiding. She then contacted Tarbert businesses to ask them if they would be willing to sponsor books, and also reached out via “All things Tarbert” on Facebook. Six businesses (Argyll Yacht Rigger, The Larder, The Anchorage Bistro, Lulabelles of Tarbert, C & J Shellfish Ltd and Damn Fyne Soap) and two private donors (Jennifer Law and Jessica Little) agreed to get involved. Thanks to these generous sponsorships, 230 books were purchased. These will be hidden today (Friday).

The children who find the books can take them home, read them, and if they wish they can hide them again for others to find. Youngsters and their families should check the Tarbert Look for a Book Facebook group for clues, where they can also post pictures and thank the sponsors.

Ian of Argyll Yacht Rigger said: “When I was contacted by Catherine, I jumped at the chance to be involved. Her passion for this project was obvious and infectious, and it’s great to get kids reading, something I wasn’t good at when I was young.”

Catherine hopes that her project will contribute in a small way to giving children a lifelong love of reading. She said: “This project really fired people’s imagination and many want to be part of it as they are keen to do something for the children in their community. I would like to thank them for their help. I wish the children a lot of luck finding the books”.