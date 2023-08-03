Super pod a Fyne sight to behold

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Just in time for National Whale and Dolphin Watch Week, a ‘super pod’ of common dolphins were spotted last week feeding on mackerel in Loch Fyne.

The pod of an estimated 90-100 cetaceans were seen last Monday by many on the loch, sweeping between Tarbert, Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead throughout the day.

The breaching and feed antics provided many photos and videos for social media as they surrounded local boats and were even seen from the shore.

Louisa Cameron, who saw them while out on her son’s boat off Ardrishaig, said: “I was watching them come up loch from the house then we headed out about 8pm. I have never seen so many, it was amazing. They are common dolphins. They headed up loch from outside Tarbert feeding on mackerel.”