Soup-er donations to Tarbert food groups
Tarbert Soup Group and Pantry’s reserves received a welcome boost thanks to the generosity of the community.
Among those who have made donations to the food bank and soup kitchen in recent weeks is Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman.
“I was delighted to make a wee donation, along with many others, recently,” he said.
“Groups like this need all the support they can get. A big thanks Heather Bellshaw, Kellie Stokes, Gary Crawford and everyone else who helps this growing venture.”