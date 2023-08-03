Six-figure boost for Tarbert quay work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert Harbour is to receive six-figure funding to modernise its historic fish quay for the village’s and visiting fleets.

The £407,395 awarded to the harbour in grant funding will go towards refurbishment of the Tarbert Fishing Quay.

The total cost of the project is around £543,000, with the remainder of the cost being met from Tarbert Harbour Authority reserves.

The project was amongst 21 chosen to receive grant funding through the UK Government’s second round of the UK Seafood Infrastructure Scheme and managed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), in a drive to modernise and improve infrastructure across the seafood sector, support coastal communities and contribute towards net zero targets.

Roger Godfrey, chairman of the board of trustees of Tarbert (Loch Fyne) Harbour

Authority, said: “We are delighted our application to refurbish and redevelop the fish quay at Tarbert has been successful.

“The refurbished quay will provide for a new replacement ice plant, a davit and winch,

improved wash-room facilities, additional racking storage suited for creel storage and

larger size storage containers to accommodate fishing gear/nets.

“It will also include for the replacement of the creel boat berthing wave screen, re-roofing and refurbishment of several fish quay buildings, improved lighting, and the extension of electrical services on the quay.

“The work is due to begin this month and should be completed by end of this year.”