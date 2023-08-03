Seawilding’s Danny up for lottery prize

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Argyll-based founder of a pioneering native oyster and seagrass restoration project is in line for a UK-wide award.

Danny Renton, CEO and founder of Seawilding, a charity which is aiming to restore lost biodiversity and create green jobs, as well as transform the education of marine science and conservation, has been shortlisted in the Environment category of this year’s National Lottery Awards.

Leading a team of seven staff and with regular support from up to 60 volunteers, the former journalist is leading the way as Seawilding uses pioneering low-cost habitat restoration methods to bring the coastline back to its best, all the while training and empowering other coastal communities to follow suit.

Among the charity’s impressive efforts, the team has spent three years trialling different methodologies to enable seabed restoration at scale in Scottish waters, including gathering hundreds of thousands of seeds, replanting them in Loch Craignish.

So far Seawilding staff and their voluntary supporters have planted around half a hectare of seabed and have hand-placed around 300,000 junior oysters, around 1.7 tonnes’ worth, on the seabed.

They plan to put down another 700,000 in the coming years.

Seawilding received a grant of £216,400 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2020 to work in partnership with Craignish Restoration of Marine and Coastal Habitats (CROMACH).

Danny said: “Seawilding aims to restore coastal marine habitats and to help address the tragic decline of marine biodiversity.

“We are a team of impassioned and experienced people, and our goal is to help other coastal community groups do this rewarding work.

“Our seas are suffering, and community empowerment, action and knowledge is so important to help restore their health.

“It’s so gratifying for our team to be nominated and then to become a finalist for this fantastic award.”

Winners, to be revealed in the autumn, receive a £5,000 cash prize for their organisation and a National Lottery Awards trophy.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, added: “Thousands of individuals and projects throughout the UK have been making an incredible difference in their areas, and this is our chance to highlight and celebrate the exceptional work of these selfless local heroes.”