Police seize cocaine in traffic stop
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Around half a kilogram of cocaine has been seized by police after a routine traffic stop in Lochgilphead on Wednesday evening.
Police officers stopped a vehicle travelling on the A83 road at around 9.30pm and arrested the 32-year-old driver, who was found with the drug.
A Police Scotland statement added: “He has since been charged with a number of drug and traffic offences and will appear in court at a later date.
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs is encouraged to contact police on 101, or make a call anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”