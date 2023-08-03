Islands councillor calls for ferry competition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Argyll and Bute councillor has called for an alternative ferry company to compete with CalMac for sailings to Islay, following recent disruption for islanders.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman has suggested the introduction of this competition would improve the current island’s services.

Councillor Redman said: “As a councillor I feel that now is the time to introduce competition to the islands. The monopoly is not doing we local residents any favours and perhaps it’s time for someone else to have a go.

“There does come a point where people on Islay and Jura deserve better and I think it is time to introduce some competition and get Western Ferries operating on the island. What harm could it do?”

Western Ferries currently operate only one two-vessel service between Gourock and Hunter’s Quay near Dunoon, with CalMac operating 33 vessels to more than 50 destinations.

However, the largest vessel on Islay’s mainland connection has faced several issues since returning from dry dock on June 28, suspending sailings from Kennacraig to Islay’s two ports at short notice as CalMac carries out repairs.

Issues with MV Finlaggan’s turbo charger, speed control sensor, bow ramp and starboard main engine have hampered the vessel since her return.

This has meant the smaller MV Isle of Arran has often had to provide cover, operating an amended timetable, with fewer sailings and a vessel capacity that has been more than halved.

The smaller and older vessel is continuing to provide cover for the MV Hebridean Isles on the route, which is also vital for passengers travelling to the Isle of Jura.

Councillor Redman added: “Very often islanders on Jura are facing three issues at once, where the Islay and Jura ferries are both having issues and there are problems on the A83 road. My constituents and the economy is suffering as a result of the current system that is in place.”

CalMac’s eight-year contract is due to come to an end in September 2024 and it is estimated that at least 18 months would be needed to start the tender of a new contract.

In response to Councillor Redman’s comments, an Islay Community Council Ferry Committee spokesperson said: “Drawing up a tender would probably take around two years, which is not enough time to retender that existing contract. A new contract would also hide a lot of the problems facing the island’s community.”

Transport Scotland works with CalMac and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) t0 operate ferry services to the Hebrides and across the Clyde Estuary.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently considering the most appropriate route for continuity of services. We will continue to review all options, in order to deliver safe and sustainable ferry services to island and remote rural communities while achieving value for money.

“No decision on the detailed requirements of the future arrangements has been taken at this point, but we will work with key stakeholders, including island communities and the trade unions, to ensure the most efficient and best value arrangement to deliver our key lifeline ferry services.”

Meanwhile, work is reportedly progressing well in the building of two new ferries in Turkey, which will be used on the Islay route.

Their delivery to CalMac is expected in late 2024 and early 2025 respectively, with the expectation that they will provide a combined 40 per cent increase in vehicle and freight capacity.