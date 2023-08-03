Gala day timetable comes together

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The wheels have been frantically turning behind the scenes to get Ardrishaig Gala Day back on track this year, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardrishaig Community Council received permission to hold the gala day on the later date of Saturday August 19 early this year and since then it has been full steam ahead.

The first event of the day will be a football match at King George V park in the morning.

At mid-day the stalls will open to the public, on the newly refurbished front esplanade area in the centre of the town, and all the amusements including a bouncy castle, funfair, small animal corner, games, bottle stall, classic cars and refreshments.

At 1.30pm the fancy dress parade will set off from the Steamer Terminal and roll down through the town, finishing at the West Coast Motors yard.

This will be followed at 2pm by the traditional crowning of the gala queen and the cutting of the ribbon for officially opening the newly renovated car park area.

There will be a variety of prizes on the day, including for the best float, as well as a children’s coloured poster competition, which when handed in will be judged and prizes given for the best creations.

For those still bouncing with energy, the day rounds off with the Ardrishaig Gala Dance, in Ardrishaig Public Hall, with tickets available from McColls Ardrishaig. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.