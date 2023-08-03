Announcements – August 4, 2023

MARRIAGE

MURRAY – SEMPLE – At Dalbhraddan Farm, Southend on July 15, 2023 by Rev. Gary McIntyre, Ronan Martin Murray, eldest son of Martin and Sheila, Derry, to Ruth Mary, youngest daughter of Jim and Fiona, Dalbhraddan, Southend. A truly happy day.

DEATHS

BERRIE – Suddenly, but peacefully, at Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert, on July 22, 2023, Mrs. Jean Wylie Byron Berrie, née Howie, in her 94th year, of Glenfuir Court, Falkirk, and formerly of Tigh-na-Creige, and Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) Berrie. Much loved mother of Douglas and Ian, and cherished mother-in-law of Louise. An adored granny of Lorraine, Alan and Caroline, and proud great-granny of Fraser, Megan, Robbie and Alfie. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dochas Centre & Guide Dogs for the Blind.

MACDONALD – On July 23, 2023, at home, Gavin John Macdonald, aged 53 years, beloved son of John and Elma and dearly loved brother of Claire, dear brother-in-law of Ian and uncle of Tamzyn, Clark and Kyle and a dear friend and work colleague. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Friday, August 4 at 12noon, interment thereafter at Skipness Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers or donations if desired to Tarbert Parish church, Window Restoration Fund. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortège will leave from The Old Police House at 11am and proceed along Harbour Street to the church.

MACKAY – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on August 1, 2023, Patricia (Pat) Mackay née Gibbons, aged 83 years of Lochview, Ardfern. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Mackay. Much loved mother of Orville, Adrian and the late Lorne. A dear sister of Carol. A much respected mother-in-law of Susan and Alison, and adored granny and great-granny. A good friend and former work colleague to many. A private funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations can be made in memory of Pat, directly to Marie Curie Care or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

RATTRAY – Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on July 25, 2023, Captain David Lawson Rattray OBE, in his 86th year, Bearsden and formerly of Campbeltown, dearly loved husband of Margaret Fisher, much loved dad of John and Elizabeth, father-in-law of Susan and Stuart and a proud and loving grandpa of Fiona, Sophie and Andrew.

SAMBOREK – Peacefully at Argyle Care Home, Helensburgh, on July 27, 2023, Aleksander (Sandy) Samborek, in his 101st year, of 19 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of the late Annie McNicol. Much loved father of Alex and Peter. Dearly loved papa of Craig, Jenna, David and the late Colin. A proud great-papa. Funeral service will be held in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead today, Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Alzheimer Scotland, Action on Dementia.

STEVENSON – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on July 26, 2023, Nuala Stevenson née Crilly, in her 81st year, dearly loved wife of the late Sandy Stevenson, beloved mum of Josephine, James, Brenda and Robert, much loved mother-in-law of Robert, Kerri Ann, Kevin and Kerry, a proud and loving granny of Holly, Lewis, Jamie, Sophie, Ava, Kayla and Finn and a dear sister and aunt to many. Nuala’s funeral will take place on Friday, August 4 at 1.00 p.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GILLIES – Dugald would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of his mother, Lena. Thanks to the Community Nurses and all the carers, especially Judy and Morar, for their care over the years. Thanks are extended to Donald MacDonald for the professional funeral arrangements; to Barbara Campbell for the lovely service, and to the Stag Hotel for lunch refreshments. Finally thank you to all who attended at service and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £300 for Cancer Research.

MCKAY – The family would like to sincerely thank everyone who sent cards, floral tributes and messages of support following the sad loss of Neil. Special thanks goes to all the staff at TA Blair for all your care and attention. David McEwan for playing Neil’s favourite tune – you made the day so special. Marion McDonald for all your kind words and support during our sad loss. To everyone who attended the church and lined the streets – you made Neil’s final journey so special. Donations for the Marie Semple Fund raised £749.60. Thank you

MILLOY – Donna, Gary and families would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls, flowers and memories following their sad loss of their beloved dad Donald. Special thanks to all the staff in the ICU Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow for their continued care and compassion. Thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professionalism and support. We would like to express heartfelt thanks to everyone in the community and those who travelled far to attend the service and those who stood along the route to the cemetery to pay their respects. Thanks to Argyll Bakery for providing an excellent purvey and Lodge St Johns 141 recreational club for hosting. Donations received for the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Care amounted to £1344.21, a charity close to our dads heart.