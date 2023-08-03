Carbon Legacy marks museum re-opening

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

New art inspired by the ritual burning of 375 oak trees more than 5,000 years ago will mark the re-opening of Kilmartin Museum.

The new-look museum opens its doors to the public on Sunday September 3 and Argyll artist Lizzie Rose will be one of the first to exhibit work there.

Inspired by a nearby Neolithic Cursus Monument, her installation – called Carbon Legacy – will go on to involve the community planting of 400 oak saplings.

An estimated 375 oak trees were cut down and re-erected to form the Kilmartin Cursus Monument. This was then ritualistically burnt, in a bold statement of fire, power and spectacle in Kilmartin Glen 5,500 years ago. The mystery of its creation marked the point where humans started to make their impact on the local landscape, an action that reflects the clearance of the forests to make way for human settlement, monuments and agriculture.

The story of the staggering creation and destruction of the Neolithic Cursus Monument will feature in the museum’s main new exhibition charting the story of the glen and the wider area across 12,000 years.

Inspired by the communal effort involved in creating something of the scale of the Cursus Monument, and how it reflects modern-day need for collective climate action, Lizzie Rose’s Carbon Legacy asks What were they doing? What were they thinking about and how on earth did they do it?

Lizzie said: “It is a stunning, imagined, visual image – followed by the realisation of the number of trees cut down to make it and the human effort involved. How did this change their surroundings and their relationship with the land? And how did their actions change the landscape we live in now.

She added: “I have become intrigued by this monument with reference to how humans have impacted their surroundings both prehistorically and how this affects us today. The burnt wood and charcoal remains immediately made me think of carbon and how important an issue this is to us today. The communal effort involved in creating a monument of such scale resonates with our current need to work collectively to bring about change.”

Carbon Legacy reflects on how man’s actions implicate the future and how essentially people need to become good ancestors – hence the eventual mass planting of the saplings.

The multi-format exhibition uses sculptural and photographic elements rooted as well as the oak tree seedlings within the museum grounds which will be replanted.

Carbon Legacy is jointly funded by Kilmartin Museum and Creative Scotland.

Kilmartin Museum will also present artworks of four more artists from the area who were commissioned by the Museum to create work relating to the history of Kilmartin Glen.

Their artworks will be displayed as part of the reopening celebrations and have been purchased for the museum’s collections.

Painter Margaret Ker draws inspiration from ancient rock carvings at nearby Achnabreck while textile artist Louise Oppenheimer uses weaving to reflect the inspiring local landscape of Argyll. Jae Ferguson has made use of stark clay and charcoal for her painted work, while Alice Strange will bring printmaking, painting, mosaic, and weaving energised by the ancient surroundings.

Caption: The making of Carbon Legacy, one of the first exhibitions on show at Kilmartin Museum when it re-opens on Sunday September 3

