Tractors and classic cars made a great day out

Loch Fyne Oysters at Cairndow revved up a good turnout for its annual display of tractors and classic cars on Saturday.

Classic car owner Campbell Cameron, who took part with his Rover, said: “Saturday saw some great tractors and cars from all quarters of Argyll and Bute gather at Loch Fyne Oysters, Cairndow. The informal event raised money for the Cowal Hospice on the day.

“Classic is a great description, as its variety of purpose can be used widely.

“The beauty is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. Maybe dad or grand dad had one? Memories are evoked.

“The evolution of the tractor was ably demonstrated by the line from wee grey Fergie to brand-new leviathan Valtra from A&L McCrae. While Massey Fergusson, Fordson, Ford and David Brown examples demonstrated the passion and dedication of their owners.

“The cars ranged from miniature steam engine to a modern Porsche Cayenne. Along the way Corrachie winner, a splendid Ford Orion nested amongst Lotus, Mazda and Mini Moke beauties.

“The variety as always was enormous but where else would one find a rare and beautiful Chevrolet Pickup imported from the USA – then another turned up in Allan MacKay Carpenter and Joiner livery!

“With the restaurant, café, garden centre and shops all doing great trade it just shows the classics draw us all in!”