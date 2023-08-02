Last call to sign up for the Kilberry Loop Sportive

Janet West
Cyclists set off from The Gather in Tarbert on the 40-mile Kilberry Loop Sportive last year.

Organisers are making a final call to cyclists not yet signed up for this weekend’s Kilberry Loop Sportive (KLS).

If you’re up for the challenge, you have until Friday August 4 to sign up. Just visit www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/274915/Kilberry-Loop-Sportive

The event takes place on Saturday August 5 and will see cyclists of all abilities tackle the 40-mile route through some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery, starting and finishing at The Gather, Tarbert.

Event organiser John Hardie said: “As a Kilberry Loop regular I can assure you the route is exciting enough to get the adrenaline flowing!”

 