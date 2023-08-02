Last call to sign up for the Kilberry Loop Sportive
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Organisers are making a final call to cyclists not yet signed up for this weekend’s Kilberry Loop Sportive (KLS).
If you’re up for the challenge, you have until Friday August 4 to sign up. Just visit www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/274915/Kilberry-Loop-Sportive
The event takes place on Saturday August 5 and will see cyclists of all abilities tackle the 40-mile route through some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery, starting and finishing at The Gather, Tarbert.
Event organiser John Hardie said: “As a Kilberry Loop regular I can assure you the route is exciting enough to get the adrenaline flowing!”