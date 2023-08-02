Mid Argyll summit special for postie pals
A six-strong band of Lochgilphead postal pals this month conquered what is Mid Argyll’s strongest claim to a Munro, the 948-metre peak Beinn Bhuidhe.
From left to right at the summit of the 3,000-feet high peak near Cairndow are Davie Rutherford, Abbie Parker, Mary McSporran, Lix Armstrong, Stephen Keith, Scott McLean, accompanied by, in their words, “a few dugs” and it was a ‘Munro bagging’ first for three of the group, Stephen, Scott and Mary.
Davie said: “We just did it for a day out. There was a perfect cool breeze and a bit of cloud, great walking weather.”