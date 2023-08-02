Mid Argyll bowlers fly the flag at national championships

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll’s bowling prowess was on full display at last week’s Bowls Scotland National Championships, with players from Tarbert and Kilmartin competing in various categories.

The event involved teams representing all 30 of Scotland’s districts and was hosted at the National Centre for Bowling at Northfield, Ayr, between Sunday July 23 and Saturday July 29.

Tarbert Bowling Club’s Nikki MacDougall, Blair Mackay and Liam Sharpe were in action, taking part in the triples contest.

The Tarbert trio faced tough competition at the event, and succumbed in their first match on Tuesday July 25. Up against Caledonia on a tricky rink, they lost out 21-10.

“To reach Northfield is such a big achievement for them,” said a club spokesperson. “A few of the club members managed to go and support them.”

Kilmartin sisters Emma and Kirsty Gragan represented Oban Bowling Club; Emma in two competitions.

Emma was representing District 11 at the event after battling her way through three qualifying rounds in June.

However, she was defeated 21-8 by Laura Cunnigham from Victoria Bowling Club on the Sunday after doing well to make the finals.

Meanwhile, the Oban ladies team comprising Emma, Kirsty, Manju Nicholson and Elizabeth MacGillivray kicked off the finals with a win in the Ladies Fours category.

In their first round match, the ladies defeated Seafield-Leith BC 17-11 on the Wednesday, before losing by the narrowest of margins the next day.

Their second round match against Dalbeattie Bowling Club had to be decided by an extra end, with the opposition eventually winning 12-11 to knock out Oban.

Oban Bowling Club captain Elizabeth MacGillivray said: “We couldn’t quite hold on and it was disappointing not to get further in the competition, but you take the rough with the smooth.”

Throughout the event, players from the clubs were cheered on from the sidelines by proud family and friends who travelled to support them, as well as players showing their encouragement for fellow Argyll representatives.