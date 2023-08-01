Rain hit motocross championships still thrill crowds

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Some of Scotland’s best motocross racers sped around a Mid Argyll track last weekend in the latest round of the Scottish Motocross Championships.

Two days of racing were scheduled to take place on a dirt track at Achnashelloch Farm near Lochgilphead on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30, with the old school circuit in need of some improvements before the racing kickstarted.

These were achieved by Johnny Douglas Hamilton and his team, with extra horsepower supplied by Scott Gardner from Doune Motocross, who was drafted in to ensure

the track was given maximum attention before the weekend.

A destoning machine was also drafted in from Davidsons Land Services, with no stone left unturned as working around the clock transformed the track.

The fourth round of the championships had promised so much, but the weather played its part as torrential downpours put a halt to proceedings on Sunday.

However, there was still exciting action on Saturday in the junior races as KTM Aberdeen Championship leader Aiden Anton extended his lead with two wins and one second place finish.

The Auto riders rode a large portion of the track and this kept the parents busy as they

followed their riders round to watch them master the mud and ruts in difficult conditions.

Jack Quinn grabbed the win from Anton in race two, with Nathan Strachan finishing in third overall after a spirited final race which saw him take second place.

In the 65’s the Lyall Rutherford’s lead in the FXR championship is almost unassailable, with his dominance giving him a healthy lead coming into Lochgilphead where he would dominate even further.

Seven seconds a lap faster in qualifying than his closest rival, Rutherford took three race wins and he finished nearly a lap clear of Alex Fraser, who had a solid day with three second places.

Riley Crawford and Harris Curran also battled it out for the final podium place, with Crawford’s consistency earning him third.

Meanwhile, the 85’s SW/BW Stirlings Powersports sponsored event has become one of the hardest fought series’ in the Scottish Championships.

The SW riders have thrilled the crowds this season and spectators were leaning over the barriers to cheer the riders on.

Robbie Scott and Malachi Allan have battled it out all season and the pair have never finished outside the top two, but it was Scott who would leave with the bragging rights.

James McCann did his best to get into the mix by grabbing the first AMD hole-shot, but

he was overhauled by Scott in race one.

Allan then reversed the result in race two, but he couldn’t quite match Scott in the final race as the pair crossed the line within 0.5 seconds of each other as Scott held on for the overall win.

James McCann narrowly beat John McCann for the final podium spot, with the Irish pair only separated by a point.

In the BW races, Jaden Anderson also went into the fourth round with a commanding championship lead, but that was reduced by Team Hutch rider Joshua Hutchinson.

Anderson had the fastest time in qualifying, but he couldn’t turn that into a race win as he instead took two third place finishes.

Hutchinson ended up winning all three races but there were some thrills and spills along the way as the top three all dropped their bikes and swapped the lead.

Race three was then there for the taking after Hutchinson fell on lap two, with Anderson taking over the lead, but then failing to convert the win as Hutchison rallied when Anderson crashed late in the race.

However, Jaxon Haswell spoilt Anderson’s day as his consistent riding saw him finish

second overall, meaning a first and second on the podium for Team Hutch as their riders put in some strong performances.

In the Youth 125/250 races, Jack Fletcher showed he meant business in qualifying by narrowly posting a quicker time than 125 series leader Ryan Waggott.

Fletcher may not be racing directly against Waggott, but the pair have been inseparable this season, putting on a fantastic show.

Fletcher finished first in two of the three races as Waggott took the other win as the rest of the field were left fighting it out for a podium placing.

Meanwhile, in the 125 class, Louis Perrin-Brown did enough to stay in front of Connor Smith with two second places, while Smith’s three third placings showed his consistency as he missed out by just a few points.

The 250 class saw another hard fought battle for the podium places with Euan Aiken edging out Ryan O’Connor by one point.

In the Stroke 150/Open, the two stroke bikes raced with the Adult support to optimise the race program and it made for some thrilling racing.

Andrew Pohlen was pushed by Lewis Farrow in all three races, but with youth on his side, he took three comfortable wins and Claire Winthrope had a steady day to round off the podium.

In the Open Class, Frazer Hansen won comfortably ahead of Aaron Rollo, who enjoyed a return to racing after missing the last round due to injury.

Lastly, the Adult Open Support has always involved a mixed bag of riders but served up some great racing throughout the field.

The MX1 and MX2 boys were given the chance to dial in their bikes for the Sunday and

the mix of B, C and Veterans brings its own rewards.

Billy MacKenzie turned up on the start line at the last minute and true to form, he hole-shot his KXF450 right from the outside of the gate.

Tristan Purdon had his work cut out, but his determined fluent riding got him to the front of the pack where he never looked back.

Race one saw Purdon come close to finishing nearly a lap ahead of the chasing pack, before race two was a much closer affair, with Carlton Husband joining the

party.

Purdon grabbed the holeshot this time and MacKenzie and Husband battled it out for

most of the race as Carlton just eased past MacKenzie near the end.

The rest of the pack also served up some intense racing, with Irishman Jamie Clarke enjoying a good day and Lee Cameron also in the mix.

Bradley Watling and Sam Menzies all swapped positions in the first two

races.

However, after a few heavy showers and with preservation mode kicking in, the third race was heavily depleted, as the bulk of the riders chose to sit it out.

Only the hardcore riders competed in the last race of the day, which saw the two stroke riders take the top three positions.

Fraser Hansen finished comfortably ahead of Andrew Pohlen as Lewis Farrow rounded out the final race podium.

The next day organisers had to take the difficult decision to call off Sunday’s races after torrential rain showers on the Saturday evening.

The Vets, B Class, C Class, MX2 and MX1 races were not run so the championship places will remain the same.

Riders will next get the opportunity to race in the fifth round of the championships at Hawick between October 14-15.

More information is available from the Scottish Motocross Championships Facebook page.