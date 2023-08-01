Minister’s official parish welcome

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Presbytery of Argyll officially introduced Reverend Lyn Peden to the new charge of Tarbert Loch Fyne and Kilberry as part of her role with Mid Kintyre and Gigha.

The reverend was welcomed at a ceremony in Gigha and Cara Parish Church last Sunday, where the place of worship’s 100th anniversary was also celebrated.

Reverend Peden is now responsible for five places of worship – Tarbert Loch Fyne and Kilberry, Skipness, Kilcalmonell (Clachan), Killean and Kilchenzie (Chleit), and Gigha.

“It was a wonderful service with people from each of the five churches taking a part,” said Reverend Peden.

“It was a joint service and the church was almost full. It was a joyful occasion and one we will remember for a long time.

“I am delighted to be the new minister for North Kintyre and look forward to working with folk and continue to share the good news with people in our area and all who visit us.”

They were joined on Sunday by Presbytery Moderator Rev Liz Gibson, and Presbytery clerk Stewart Shaw.

Mr Shaw said afterwards: “We wish Lyn every blessing in her ministry.”

On the same day, the Presbytery of Argyll was delighted to ‘introduce’ Reverend David Carruthers to the new charge of Dalriada Mid Argyll, Church of Scotland – a union of the former parishes of Ardrishaig, Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford, Lochgilphead, North Knapdale and South Knapdale.