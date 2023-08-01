Kyles beat Newtonmore to go third in the premiership

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi Premiership

Kyles Athletic 4 Newtonmore 1

Kyles Athletic stretched their winning league run to four games as they go third in the Mowi Premiership after toppling previous leaders Newtonmore 4-1 at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles Athletic were still without John Kennedy and they fielded the same starting 12 which beat Skye Camanachd a week earlier. Max Carr was added to their bench.

Iain Richardson and Struan Ross were still missing for ‘More whilst Declan Brannan was over his one-game ban but missed out through injury.

Daniel Craven started in attack in place of Drew MacDonald in what was the only change from the side which won at Kinlochshiel in their last outing a fortnight before.

Newtonmore took the lead after just 20 minutes when Daniel Craven scored.

Kyles were using Will Cowie to try and draw ‘More full back Rory Kennedy into a wide position, away from the D, so as to create chances in front of goal and they shaded the first half, getting their reward when Ross Macrae equalised on 43 minutes.

The drama late in the first half continued when, five minutes into stoppage time, Scott Macdonald held off a challenge and struck the ball past a diving Kenny Ross to give Kyles a 2-1 interval lead.

Newtonmore couldn’t get going in the second half and they pulled full forward Steven Macdonald into a deeper position to help their cause, but it was Kyles who took the plaudits as Conor Kennedy on 57 minutes and a second goal from Ross Macrae on 63 minutes clinched an impressive 4-1 win.

Kyles player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We made a slow start to the game but got to grips with things around the half-hour mark and I felt we were the dominant side after that. It was a really pleasing performance and we could have had more goals but for some smart saves from Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross.”

Mowi National Division

Inveraray 0 Col-Glen 1

Inveraray missed the chance to go level on points with Glenurquhart and Lochaber at the top of the table when they lost 1-0 to Col-Glen at the Winterton.

This was the fourth meeting between the sides this season with Inveraray winning all three previous encounters without conceding a goal.

Inveraray’s Ruaraidh Graham completed his two-game suspension whilst Col-Glen’s Jamie MacVicar completed his three-game ban.

The only goal of the game came early in the contest as Col-Glen skipper Scott MacVicar scored after just nine minutes.

Both teams had chances before the break and whilst Inveraray had strong periods of pressure in the second half, a tight visiting defence and an outstanding display from Col-Glen keeper Scott Symons, including a penalty save, helped take the points to Glendaruel.

He was singled out for praise by being awarded man of the match.

The win goes a long way to securing newly promoted Col-Glen’s place in national shinty next season.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 8 Uddingston 0

Kilmory bounced back from their Camanachd Association Single Team Cup Final defeat to Glengarry when they beat bottom side Uddingston 8-0 in their 1pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Kilmory went into the game on the back of three successive defeats and their forward Sandy Leiper sat this one out to complete his three-game ban.

The home side went on the attack and Duncan MacBrayne scored twice on six and 23 minutes.

Kern McKellar on 34 minutes and a hat-trick goal from Duncan MacBrayne on 40 minutes made it 4-0 at the turnaround.

Kilmory skipper Bruce Johnstone added goals on 56 and 65 minutes whilst Duncan MacBrayne notched his fourth goal of the game on 67 minutes.

Bruce Johnstone then scored his fourth goal with 15 minutes remaining.

Two of Kilmory’s up-coming players, Kian Crawford and Craig Gilmour were singled out by the club for their skills over the 90 minutes.

The win takes Kilmory back to the top of the table on goal difference with two games in hand on second placed Tayforth.

Strachur-Dunoon 1 Inveraray 7

The Inveraray second team leapfrog Strachur-Dunoon to go fourth in the division following their 7-1 triumph at the Dunoon Stadium.

This was both sides’ penultimate match of the season and Inveraray took an early lead when the ever-green David MacPherson scored after just 4 minutes.

Grant Griffin on 28 minutes and Euan Donnan on 41 minutes made it 3-0 at the break.

Zander Kilmurray added a fourth on 50 minutes with Grant Griffin getting his second a minute after the hour.

Zander Kilmurray got his second on 65 minutes before Steven Thomson pulled a goal back on 79 minutes.

Euan Donnan got his second just five minutes from time to make the final score 7-1.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)

WCA Round Up

Mowi South Division 2

Uddingston P Dunadd P

The match between Uddingston and Dunadd at the Stepps Playing Field will be played at a later date, allowing the players to attend the west under-16 and senior trials.

captions:

Kyles’ Robbie MacLeod (left) with Iain Robinson (Newtonmore). Kyles Athletic v Newtonmore in the Mowi Premiership, played in Tighnabruaich. Photograph: Neil Paterson. NO_A31KylesNewtonmore01_23_RobbieMacleod_IainRobinson_byNeilPaterson

John McPhail, Col-Glen, takes to the air in a bid to block Nicky Crawford, Inveraray. Photograph: Stephen Lawson. NO_A31InverarayColGlen01_23_JohnMacPhail_NickyCrawford_byStephenLawson

Allan MacDonald, Inveraray, and Cally McNaughton, Col-Glen, focus on the ball. Photograph: Stephen Lawson. NO_A31InverarayColGlen02_23_AllanMacDonald_CallyMcNaughton_byStephenLawson