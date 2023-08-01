Kilmartin Horse Show – sun shines at last

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The sixth Kilmartin Horse Show – organised by Argyll South Pony Club and BS Argyll – took place on Sunday July 23 at its established scenic venue of Upper Largie, Kilmartin.

As if to compensate for the legendary rain of previous years the sun shone from start to finish with lots of well groomed horses and ponies and their talented riders having a smashing day of showing, jumping and equestrian skills.

The Working Hunter ring was judged by Margaret Bateman from Southend and the Riding Club horse and Pony Club pony classes were judged by Janice Kilgour and these two rings had a very busy day with a strong entry in both numbers and quality.

Show jumping judges Helen Samborek and Mairi Henderson kept the scores for six classes and all of them had exciting jump-offs.

The three championships were the highlight of the day with Grace Stuart on Obi being the Working Hunter Champion and Esme Corns on Lulu triumphing in the PC/RC Championship.

The hotly-contested Argyll 80 Championship went to Katie Ellen Mellish and Geo, and the pair also took the overall Argyll Points trophy.

Judge Helen Samborek said: “The standard of jumping is improving year on year and Argyll should be proud of all their young riders.”

Catering for the day was in the capable hands of Stephen Ryan and Rhona Crawford, who kept everyone well fed with their range of rolls and home baking.

Kilmartin Show always has its own photographer on site as William Holmes snaps all the winners as well as capturing the action in the rings.

Local sponsorship is a key element of this show and the committee is extremely grateful for this support as it allows the purchase of terrific rosettes and trophies for every class as well as paying the many other expenses any public event incurs.

Altogether Kilmartin show was a very exciting event and the committee would like to thank all the many supporters and helpers – catering team, ring stewards, course builders, sponsors, spectators and competitors – who all helped to make it such a splendid – and at long last – a very sunny smiley day.

Results:

Pony Club/ Riding Club Horse

Class 1: N/A

Class 2: N/A

Class 3: 1 Esme Corns, Lulu; 2 Jessica McCrae, River; 3 Amy Anderson, Fee.

Class 4: 1 Sky MacLachlan, Jilly; 2 Eva Souden, Bella Buttons; 3 Kyra Robertson, Brooklyn.

Class 5: 1 Rosslyn Smith, Corrybrough Fergus; 2 Catriona Anderson, Cian; 3 Ashley MacKay, Storm.

Champion, McArthur Plate: Esme Corns, Lulu; reserve, Joker Mac Plate: Sky MacLachlan, Jilly.

Working Hunter

Class 6: 1 Patricia O’Reilly, Torplin Castlehill Mist; 2 Paige Scott, Dancing in the Dark; 3 Kate Moody, Zac.

Class 7: 1 Morgan Sinclair, Billy; 2 Catriona Anderson, Cian; 3 Saraya Souden, Proper Little Madam.

Class 8: 1 Grace Stuart, Oni; 2 Katie MacKay, Castlelodge Eva; 3 Katie Ellen Mellish, Geo.

Class 9: 1 Eva Souden, Bella Buttons; 2 Amy Anderson, Fee; 3 Willow Ryan, Tony.

Class 10: 1 Lauren Lemmon, Ruby.

Champion, Geddes trophy: Grace Stuart, Obi; reserve, O’Fish Shell Plate: Patricia O’Reilly, Torplin Castlehill Mist.

Showjumping

Class 11:N/A

Class 12: 1 Grace Stuart, Obie; 2 Amy Anderson, Fee; 3 Willow Ryan, Tony.

Class 13: 1 Catriona Anderson, Cian; 2 Esme Corns, Lulu; 3 Grace Stuart, Obi.

Class 14: 1 Katie Ellen Mellish, Ferdi; 2 Esme Corns, Lulu; 3 Sky MacLachlan, Jilly.

Class 15: 1 Katie Ellen Mellish, Geo; 2 Katie Ellen Mellish, Ferdi; Patricia O’Reilly, Torplin Castlehill Mist.

Class 16: 1 Poppy McClymont, Balrobuck Dun Star; 2 Katie Ellen Mellish, Geo; 3 Paige Scott, Dancing in the Dark.

Captions:

Working Hunter champion Grace Stuart and reserve Patricia O’Reilly. NO_A31kilmartinhorseshow01_23_Grace_Stuart_Patricia_OReilly

Pony club/riding club champion Esme Corns and reserve Sky MacLaclan. NO_A31kilmartonhorseshow02_23_Esme_Corns_Sky_MacLachlan

SJ Judge Helen Samborek presents the rosette to Argyll 80 Champion Katie Ellen Mellish and Geo. NO_31kilmartinhorseshow03_23_Katie_Ellen_Mellish_Helen_Samborek

Catriona Anderson and Cian in action on the working hunter course. NO_A31kilmartinhorseshow04_32_Catriona_Anderson