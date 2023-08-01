Final call to nominate healing heroes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With just over a week until the nomination deadline, organisers of the 2023 Scottish Health Awards are urging people across Argyll to submit their entries for their most dedicated healthcare professionals.

Run by the Daily Record, in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, the Scottish Health Awards celebrate the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families.

Patients, their families, work colleagues and members of the public have the chance to help them get the recognition they rightly deserve by nominating across one of the 16 award categories by 11.59pm on Sunday August 13.

This year’s categories include the ‘Doctor Award’ celebrating an individual doctor providing excellent NHS care for people in Scotland and ‘Midwife Award’ for an individual midwife or team of midwives providing excellent, evidence-based NHS maternity services/care in Scotland.

The ‘People’s Choice’ category will take on a special significance at the 2023 awards as it marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS. An opportunity to celebrate someone who has made a special contribution, the shortlist of nominees for this category will be open to the public vote in September.

To nominate, visit www.scottishhealthawards.com – entries must be completed before the Sunday August 13 deadline.

The categories for this year’s nominations are:

Allied Health Professional Award (sponsored by Robert Gordon University) – recognising an Allied Health Professional providing excellent care and support for people in Scotland

(sponsored by Robert Gordon University) – recognising an Allied Health Professional providing excellent care and support for people in Scotland Care for Mental Health Award (sponsored by Edinburgh Napier University School of Health and Social Care) – for an individual, a group or a team who provide NHS mental health care for people in Scotland

(sponsored by Edinburgh Napier University School of Health and Social Care) – for an individual, a group or a team who provide NHS mental health care for people in Scotland Doctor Award (sponsored by British Medical Association) – celebrating an individual doctor providing excellent NHS care for people in Scotland

(sponsored by British Medical Association) – celebrating an individual doctor providing excellent NHS care for people in Scotland Global Citizenship Award – for any individual or group or team who in addition to their health or social care day job also volunteer in global health and social care work

– for any individual or group or team who in addition to their health or social care day job also volunteer in global health and social care work Innovation Award (sponsored by University of Dundee School of Health Services) – recognising an individual, a group or a team developing innovative ways to improve health and social care in Scotland

(sponsored by University of Dundee School of Health Services) – recognising an individual, a group or a team developing innovative ways to improve health and social care in Scotland Integrated Care Award – for an individual, a group or team who provide vital, high quality, co-ordinated health and social care and support that helps people in Scotland in a way that is person-centred, safe and effective

– for an individual, a group or team who provide vital, high quality, co-ordinated health and social care and support that helps people in Scotland in a way that is person-centred, safe and effective Leader of the Year (sponsored by Glasgow Caledonian University Research Centre for Health) – celebrating an individual working within NHS Scotland who demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities

(sponsored by Glasgow Caledonian University Research Centre for Health) – celebrating an individual working within NHS Scotland who demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities Midwife Award (sponsored by Royal College of Midwives) – for an individual midwife or team of midwives providing excellent, evidence-based NHS maternity services/care in Scotland

(sponsored by Royal College of Midwives) – for an individual midwife or team of midwives providing excellent, evidence-based NHS maternity services/care in Scotland Nurse Award (sponsored by UNISON NHS Glasgow Clyde and CVS Branch) – recognising an individual nurse providing excellent NHS nursing care for people in Scotland

(sponsored by UNISON NHS Glasgow Clyde and CVS Branch) – recognising an individual nurse providing excellent NHS nursing care for people in Scotland Paramedic Award (sponsored by Glasgow Caledonian University School of Health and Life Sciences) – for an individual paramedic or ambulance technician who has provided excellent pre-hospital emergency care for patients in Scotland

(sponsored by Glasgow Caledonian University School of Health and Life Sciences) – for an individual paramedic or ambulance technician who has provided excellent pre-hospital emergency care for patients in Scotland People’s Choice 75th Anniversary Award (sponsored by Alpha Solway) – celebrates individuals and teams who have responded so magnificently to the challenge of caring for people during the pandemic, while at the same time maintaining a range of essential services and continuing to provide essential care

(sponsored by Alpha Solway) – celebrates individuals and teams who have responded so magnificently to the challenge of caring for people during the pandemic, while at the same time maintaining a range of essential services and continuing to provide essential care Support Worker Award (sponsored by UNISON Lothian Health Branch) – for an individual involved in providing excellent NHS non-clinical support services for people in Scotland

(sponsored by UNISON Lothian Health Branch) – for an individual involved in providing excellent NHS non-clinical support services for people in Scotland Tackling Health Inequalities Award (sponsored by Scottish Government) – recognising an individual, a group or a team involved in tackling health inequalities, particularly, but not exclusively, where their work supports people in Scotland to lead and maintain healthier lifestyles

(sponsored by Scottish Government) – recognising an individual, a group or a team involved in tackling health inequalities, particularly, but not exclusively, where their work supports people in Scotland to lead and maintain healthier lifestyles Top Team Award (sponsored by UNISON Scotland) – for a team who strive to deliver the best possible quality of health and care for people in Scotland

(sponsored by UNISON Scotland) – for a team who strive to deliver the best possible quality of health and care for people in Scotland Unsung Hero Award (sponsored by DrDoctor) – for an individual, a group or a team who, in the course of doing their job, make a real difference for people in Scotland, but whose work often goes unrecognised

(sponsored by DrDoctor) – for an individual, a group or a team who, in the course of doing their job, make a real difference for people in Scotland, but whose work often goes unrecognised Volunteers Award – for an individual, a group or a team who give their time freely to help improve the health and wellbeing of patients, carers and service users of NHS Scotland

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh on November 2.