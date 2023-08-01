Advice on paddle boarding after rescue

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Advice has been issued by the RNLI for stand-up paddle-boarders taking to the waters around Argyll, following a rescue late last month.

The volunteer crew at RNLI Tighnabruaich Lifeboat were sent by HM Coastguard to help a paddleboarder in difficulty near Ettrick Bay on Bute on on Sunday July 23.

The casualty, Alan Defelice, later messaged RNLI Tighnabruaich to say: “I was so grateful when I seen the rib approaching, thank you again.”

The crew of the inshore lifeboat had found Alan struggling in the water with an offshore wind preventing him from reaching the shore.

His family watching from the beach had called the coastguard for assistance.

Still tethered to his paddleboard and wearing a flotation device, Alan was cold and exhausted from his struggle when taken to safety onboard the lifeboat.

Heading inshore, the crew then beached the lifeboat at Ettrick Bay in order to transfer the paddle-boarder to shore, and into the care of Rothesay Coastguard Rescue Team so he could access medical assistance.

In 2022 there were 26 launches in Scotland to assist Stand-Up Paddleboarders with 24 people aided and 3 lives saved.

The RNLIE has advised that when going paddleboarding people should:

wear a life jacket or buoyancy aid

take a friend – don’t go alonet

take a means to call for help

check the weather before you go

If you see someone in difficulty at sea, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.