Tarbert members travel south for Holiday Open
Last Saturday saw 15 Tarbert Golf Club members head south to Kintyre for the Holiday Open at Dunaverty Golf Club.
They managed to return home with some prizes, with Iain Johnstone snr just losing out on the main prize.
His excellent net 60 in very testing conditions was one shot too many with a net 59 from Paul McWhirter taking the honours.
Peter McLean snr, however, took home the prize for the longest drive at the 17th. Thanks to all at Dunaverty GC for an excellent day out.
In the President’s Cup, ties are now at the semi-final stage with I Macalister taking on B MacNab and JS MacNab waiting on the winner of B McLean and M McAlpine.