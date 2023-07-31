Pre-season taster gives Tarbert food for thought

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert AFC welcomed Clydebank for a pre-season friendly to Cil Andries on Saturday July 29, giving manager Chris McArthur and coach Bill MacFarlane a chance to see how the boys would fair against strong opposition.

Both teams are in the Greater Glasgow Premier League division 3 for the coming season.

In the end, the much more experienced and vocal Clydebank team ran out comfortable 5-1 winners but it let the Tarbert boys see what standard of opposition lies ahead this season.

It gives the team something to build on and will no doubt take a few games for the boys to get some cohesion together.

The season starts with the league cup which will see the team travel to take on Lancraigs on August 12 followed by a home game against Vale of Leven with the final section game against Eastwood.

Tarbert AFC are extremely grateful to the Islay Frigate Hotel and J&C Prentice Shellfish Ltd for their continued financial support.