Oban bowlers make national finals

Oban were well represented at the National Bowls Finals last weekend, with Emma Gargan and a ladies four team entering the competition.

The event involved teams representing all 30 of Scotland’s districts and was hosted at the National Centre for Bowling in Ayr between Sunday July 23 and Saturday July 29.

Oban Bowling Club member and Kilmartin native Emma Gargan was representing District 11 at the event after battling her way through three qualifying rounds in June.

However, Emma was defeated 21-8 by Laura Cunnigham from Victoria Bowling Club on the Sunday after doing well to make the finals.

Meanwhile, an Oban ladies team comprised of Emma, her sister Kirsty Gargan, Manju Nicholson and Elizabeth MacGillivray kicked off the finals with a win in the Ladies Fours category.

In their first round match, the ladies defeated Seafield-Leith BC 17-11 on the Wednesday, before losing by the narrowest of margins the next day.

Their second round match against Dalbeattie Bowling Club had to be decided by an extra end, with the opposition eventually winning 12-11 to knock out Oban.

Oban Bowling Club captain Elizabeth MacGillivray said: “We couldn’t quite hold on and it was disappointing not to get further in the competition, but you take the rough with the smooth.

“I enjoyed the experience, but we obviously would have liked to have won. We will be hosting more knockout games at the bowling club and would welcome everyone who would be interested in taking part.”

The team had previously won all of their district matches in June to qualify for the finals, overcoming Argyll (Campbeltown), Dumbarton and Renton bowling clubs.

More information about Oban Bowling Club is available on its Facebook page.