Charity Open raises funds for Macmillan cancer

Lochgilphead Golf Club hosted a new event for gents and ladies in the form of a Charity Open, on Saturday July 22, in aid of Mid Argyll MacMillan Cancer Support Group.

With visitors from neighbouring clubs such as Glencruitten in Oban, Tarbert and Dunaverty, Southend, along with a good turnout from the club’s own members, a great day of golf and hospitality was enjoyed by all.

Play started at 7am with two hardy souls venturing out before many had even got out of their beds.

Due to the favourable conditions, it wasn’t long before some great scores started to emerge and, with four trophies and prizes up for grabs for this inaugural competition, it was all to play for.

Early leaders in to the clubhouse for the ladies’ and gents’ handicap were two of the youngest members of Lochgilphead Golf Club, Eilidh Flanagan and Murray MacDonald.

With excellent scoring from both, they were surely going to be hard to beat.

The last entrants headed out after lunch, and it was going to be a nail-biting few hours for the ‘young guns’ to see if their scores would still be on top at the end of the leaderboard.

Early leaders in the scratch competitions were club stalwarts Ross Sinclair and Kathleen Young, who would be waiting patiently to see if their scores would be bettered.

The Charity Open was generously sponsored by local businesses G McNaughton & Sons, George Weightman Insurance and Travis Perkins ( Lochgilphead), and the club was most grateful for their sponsorship to help it host the event.

All entrants were well catered for by the trusty kitchen team of Marina, Dorothy and Helen along with the valued support of club captain Eddie Shaw, although perhaps he may have been ‘chased’ out of the kitchen at some point.

Thanks are extended to them all, along with those who provided other essential provisions – Raymond; Leigh; Eddie, Jenny and the ladies’ members’ section and to Andy Law for keeping everyone ‘refreshed’.

With generous donations and entries on the day, the club was pleased to be able to present to Mid Argyll MacMillan Cancer Support the wonderful amount of £650.

A huge thank you was given to all who supported the day.

Results:

Gents, Handicap: 1 Murray MacDonald (41pts); 2 Ewan McKinven (40pts);

3rd Raymond Flanagan (39pts).

Ladies, Handicap: 1 Eilidh Flanagan (42pts); 2 Fiona McLeod (38 pts); 3 Laura Henderson (Tarbert) (19pts).

Gents, Scratch: 1 Ross Sinclair (66); 2 Jimmy Litster (68); 3 Ryan McGlynn (69).

Ladies, Scratch: 1 Kathleen Young (84); 2 Jane Hepburn (96); 3 Kirsty McKenzie (Oban) (100).

Longest drive, ladies: Eilidh Flanagan; Longest drive, gents: Peter McLean (Jnr) Tarbert; Nearest the pin: Drew Swan.