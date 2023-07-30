MSP welcomes £141,000 funding for Argyll’s islands

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto has welcomed £141,000 of increased funding from the Scottish Government to support islanders through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Islanders in Argyll and Bute, whose livelihoods have already been impacted by Brexit, have been especially hard hit during the cost-of-living crisis, with higher energy bills and challenges specific to island life, including product shortages and pressures on local tourism industries.

Part of a £1million pot, the additional funding, which will be distributed by six island local authorities, and will provide targeted support to help residents on islands in Argyll and Bute where they need it most.

Ms Minto said: “The cost-of-living crisis has been taking its toll on households across Scotland – and particularly on those in our island communities, who have been grappling with higher energy and grocery bills while local tourism feels the squeeze.

“This funding will make sure that people living on islands in Argyll and Bute have access to the right support, where and when it’s needed.

“This SNP government understands the unique challenges faced by Argyll and Bute’s islanders and is committed to supporting our rural communities through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.

“From supporting crofters to investing in Scotland’s tourism sector, the SNP is delivering for rural and island communities.”

CAPTION:

Jenni Minto MSP. stock photo