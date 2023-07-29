NHS Highland recognised as top employer for veterans 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

NHS Highland is among almost 200 organisations awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for 2023.

NHS Highland is recognised for its commitment to supporting employees in Highland and Argyll and Bute who are part of the armed forces and veterans community, as well as encouraging service leavers, veterans and their families to gain employment within NHS Highland, offering one-to-one support to service leavers as they transition into civilian life and employment.

The award is the highest badge of honour given by the UK Government Ministry of Defence to organisations showing outstanding support towards the armed forces and veteran community.

NHS Highland has implemented employee friendly human resources policies that are used to support service families when a loved one is deployed, or a reservist with their military training commitments.

The health board has also developed and delivered targeted armed forces and veteran training packages for trainee GPs, occupational therapists, and mental health staff to raise awareness and develop a greater understanding of the barriers and challenges faced by the community.

Bob Summers, head of occupational health and safety for NHS Highland, is a veteran and reservist.

He joined NHS Highland in 2008 after completing his full 25-year service in the Royal Army Medical Corps.

He said: “NHS Highland is a great employer in terms of supporting reservists. They support reservists to attend their two-week mandatory annual continuous training commitment, recognising the value and skills veterans and reservists can bring to our workforce, such as specialist skills, teamwork, planning and leadership.”

Jo McBain, allied health professionals director and armed forces champion for NHS Highland, said: “It’s such an honour and a privilege that our support for the armed forces community has been recognised with a Gold Award. NHS Highland is proud to support those who serve.”

An award ceremony will be held at Scone Palace, Perth, on November 9 to present the winning organisations with their awards.