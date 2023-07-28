Your pictures – Friday July 28 2023
Randi McDougall, who lives in Norway but has spent the past 25 years sailing in summer on the west coast of Scotland, took this photograph on the Isle of Oronsay, connected to larger neighbour Colonsay by a causeway, earlier in the season. Randi reads the Advertiser regularly when at home, and says it is one of 700 Scottish and UK news publications available free through the Nordic country’s national library service.