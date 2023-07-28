Work before play on Cowal lifeboat’s day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Even on a day dedicated to fun for life-saving charity the RNLI, the serious business of saving lives goes before everything else.

As was the case last Saturday in Tighnabruaich when, just as onshore fun and games in the name of fundraising, and teams’ fine-tuning for the popular raft race were finalised, the lifeboat serving the length of Loch Fyne had the first of two callouts in one afternoon.

First, the pagers sounded to launch the RNLI inshore lifeboat to assist a yacht with a fouled propellor, which was moored on a buoy near the station.

The issue was quickly resolved and crew returned to station.

Kerry Macgill, spokesperson for Tighnabruaich lifeboat, said: “Undertaking a safety boat role, the station’s Atlantic-class James and Helen Mason remained on duty throughout the raft race events, which were very well attended and enjoyed by a supportive crowd.

“Returning to the station afterward with many of the lifeboat crew still assisting with the fundraising event, the B-class inshore lifeboat was soon heading out again to

investigate a reported sighting of an upturned vessel by Ostel Bay.

“However, having heard the mayday issued, a distance rower who suspected he was the subject of concern notified HM Coastguard in Belfast.

“Lifeboat crew ensured that all was well, and were able to return to the station, in a case of false alarm with good intent.

“The crew were stood down and lifeboat made ready for service.

“RNLI Tighnabruaich chairperson thanked the crew and the community for their efforts, “It was a long day but well done everyone on a great fundraising day.

“Thanks to everyone who came along to our 2023 Lifeboat station open day.”