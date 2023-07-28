Thought for the Week, July 28 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

How do you deal with defeat?

If you’re into any kind of sport it is something you will encounter, more often than not especially if you’re not very good.

And, of course, for a Scotland football fan it has become a way of life, remembering back as far as 1978 when we were on our way with Ally’s Army to win the World Cup.

We need to be careful, however, and not allow ourselves to be sucked into the journalistic hype which would depict such sporting events as “disasters”.

We have seen enough tragic human suffering to know what real disaster is.

The sporting contests which we can become so passionate about are insignificant compared with adversity at the personal level.

All of us, people of faith or no faith, will face real life defeats that leave us emotionally drained, sometimes suffering prolonged periods in which everything we touch seems to turn to pain – and the question is – what do we do?

You can find yourself saying “you don’t know what I am facing at work, in my

marriage, in my family, struggles with money and health – I’m overwhelmed!”

You’re right, we often don’t know. And that’s what is so great about having a relationship with God through Christ Jesus.

God’s promise to his people is that he will be with us always until the end of the age. Psalm 145:14 puts it this way: “The Lord upholds all who fall and lifts up all who are bowed down.”

He lifts up the downtrodden.

God has a heart for the defeated. Call out to Him and He will answer.

Ken Watson, Campbeltown Community Church.