Seafood award for Andrew and team

An Inveraray chef has led his restaurant to national recognition once more after picking up a prestigious award.

Andrew Maclugash’s Samphire restaurant in the town won Seafood Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards earlier this month, off the back of a widespread public vote in the category.

Andrew, a chef of 21 years since leaving school with four spent working in the Michelin-starred Kinloch Lodge in Skye, was delighted to win.

He said two big factors – the food and the people – made Samphire winning an award of its stature that bit easier.

He told the Advertiser: “It was a shock to win it but we are really grateful to locals for getting behind us through the public vote.

“It shows the level of support we have had from the community.

“The seafood we have from Loch Fyne is also so fresh and of such good quality that you do not have to do a lot of with it.

“It makes it a lot easier for me as chef when working with quality produce.”

Andrew could not attend the awards ceremony as he had another special engagement the next day.

He explained: “Myself and my partner were invited to the King’s garden party in Edinburgh on the Tuesday with the awards held on the Monday night, so it meant I could not close the restaurant on the Monday night.

“But it is always nice to win an award and a big one like this one.

“I would like to thank my partner Laura, who is front of house manager, and the team at the restaurant. It is down to everyone’s hard work that we managed to win it.”