Pool a good fit for more active Mid Argyll

Mid Argyll Community Pool chiefs are inviting people from the area to get fit on the water this summer and beyond, with a range of activities and support events planned.

Guy Worthington, manager of the MACPool Hub just off the town’s A83 Argyll Coastal Path to Oban, extolled the benefits of swimming for all ages and fitness levels.

He said: “As well as for the more obvious personal safety and wellbeing reasons if you should find yourself in water, there are lots of reasons to go swimming.

“It boosts your metabolism, meaning an increased energy level and more calories burnt during periods of rest and activity.

“Swimming works the whole body, and targets multiple muscle groups.

“It is low-impact exercise with less strain on joints, than jogging, for example.

“Swimming raises heart rate and lung capacity – without placing undue stress on either organ – and tones muscles and can reduce joint pain

“Elsewhere you can experience improved mobility, as swimming helps improve your range of motion and strengthens the muscles surrounding your joints.

“Amongst other benefits swimming can build flexibility, improve your sleep quality, and build your confidence.”

Aiming to encourage as many people as possible from Mid Argyll to reconnect with the swimming pool, whether to learn to swim, develop technique, or for health and well-being, the MACPool has just launched a new monthly membership programme, offering an ‘Adult Swim Only’ membership at £16.99 per month (previously £25 per month), ‘Adult Full Access’ for £28.99 per month (previously £37 per month), ‘family’ and ‘child’ options for £29.99 and £9.99 respectively.

All new members are given a membership card designed by local artist Laura Clark.

MACPool has just taken on Arthur Bolwell, a highly experienced swim trainer and lifeguard who from August onwards will be focused on engaging with schools throughout the Mid Argyll region to promote swimming opportunities for all children and young adults.

The MACPool continues to work with Mid Argyll Youth Development Services) to provide subsidised swimming and learn to swim opportunities children, young people and their families.

In addition, during the summer break MACPool continues to offer free swimming sessions for children until Friday August 11.

As well as the swimming, MACPool has just opened a brand-new fitness and well-being studio, offering bespoke health, lifestyle and conditioning services, focused on those unable to go to the gym during the day.

This brand new space is run by Rachel Martin, a qualified personal trainer, exercise therapist and GP exercise referral specialist.

Guy added: “Rachel is able to offer supported access to exercise classes, gym sessions and above all, to help people to improve their overall physical condition and well-being, in a relaxed, fun and friendly environment.”

The MACPool Hub’s 20-metre swimming pool is a great place for Mid Argyll folk to learn or develop their swimming. AA35macpool01